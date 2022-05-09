“Discovering my partner’s secret porn addiction made me question our whole relationship”

“Lying in bed, I just couldn’t sleep. Fragments of the day kept flashing through my mind: the things I’d seen on his phone, the way he’d hung his head in shame. I looked over at David* sleeping beside me, and one question kept percolating in my mind. The man I’d lived with and loved for almost four years – did I know him at all?

I was in a vulnerable place when we’d first met on a dating app in April 2018 because I was recovering from an abusive relationship. Although I was 20, I didn’t feel young. Dealing with the aftermath of that relationship had led me to draw on reserves of strength I didn’t know I had, and it had set me apart from friends who were my age.

When I first saw David on the app, I didn’t overthink it. He was good looking, five years older than me and lived just 10 minutes away. I sent him a message before I’d even read to the end of his profile. We met the following day and our connection was instant. Upbeat and confident – he worked in sales – David wasn’t just some smooth-talking guy, he was genuinely warm and extremely respectful.

I knew all too well how it felt to live your life on edge: to be wary, to second guess every word out of my mouth in case it somehow antagonised the man I was talking to. But as David and I talked about our jobs and families, my annoying housemate and the clients he’d met at work that week, I felt totally at ease.

I surprised myself by opening up about my past. As I falteringly spoke about the abuse, David didn’t jump in with platitudes or make it all about him. I didn’t see the look of panic on his face that some people have when they realise they’re speaking to a “damaged” person. He just sat and quietly listened, something so many people struggle to do. I realised then that David was the first man I’d felt safe with in years.

We spent eight hours together that evening, and over the next few weeks, we were barely apart. We had dinners and movie nights, we went out for drinks. I was taken aback by the strength of our connection – a powerful feeling that I’d known David forever. The self-protective part of me remained cautious for a while, but when I met his parents and sat smiling as they imparted family stories, those doubts drifted away. David was a stable, normal guy. I could relax.

Our relationship accelerated fast and it was thrilling to realise how compatible we were. We found the same things funny and genuinely enjoyed just hanging out and spending time together, talking. It helped that we both had very high sex drives. David made me feel confident and beautiful, and the way he looked at me, touched me and spoke about my body made me feel more desirable than I’d ever felt before.