At the time, I was living my California dream life, which had taken me years to build. I had a very successful career as the head of finance for a multimillion-dollar international business operation, a beautiful house in the Hollywood Hills, and sunshine and palm trees all around me – I truly felt on top of the world.

At a party one night, a friend made a point of introducing me to a guy I “really needed to meet.” To be honest, he did absolutely nothing for me; he just wasn’t my type. Two days later, however, he was my everything.

He was kind, gentle and attentive, and he seemed to completely get what I was all about. He bombarded me with compliments (a technique known as ‘love bombing’, in which an abuser overwhelms a partner with compliments in order to subtly but very quickly gain immense trust, so they can then manipulate them). His touch, too, was out of this world; he was actually the one who taught me what affection was.