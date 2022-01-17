When we think of narcissists, there are a few signs we can think of to identify them, from a lack of empathy, a need for constant praise and exploiting others without guilt and shame.

But what if I told you there were various types of narcissists and thus, many other signs that we may miss because we don’t know the full range of narcissistic types that are out there?

One person exploring the different narcissistic groups to be aware of is Manjit Ruprai, a narcissistic abuse recovery therapist and author.