“How therapy saved my relationship with my father”

With him, I can allow the little Nell – who felt ugly and exposed and rejected by the male world – to speak. And here’s the thing – he hasn’t left. I have. I have had breaks from therapy, but he has always had me back when I feel, once again, wobbly and exposed. He has taught me that men can be relied on.

As a result, he has allowed me to uproot and examine some of my most formative relationships. That’s right; we’ve discussed my dad. Now, my father is an incredibly fun man. The best uncle. A great guy at a party. The one who climbed a tree at Glastonbury and could put out matches with his own feet. He is capable, community-minded, fearless and laughs easily. He can fix roofs and unblock drains, has an exceptional record collection and has travelled across the world. He taught me that the love of a man felt like being celebrated, whipped along on adventures and earning praise. Within our relationship I learned to talk about music rather than vulnerability; to be responsible so he could be glamorous; to wear my need for men as lightly as possible. I have long held a secret fear that, were I to become boring or difficult, I would be left; that men stayed when you didn’t invest too heavily in them staying. I’m not saying this is my father’s fault; I’m just saying it’s something I’ve uncovered. By unpicking my understanding of various male roles – father, lover, teacher, companion – within the safe confines of the relationship with my therapist, I have been able to come to trust men. It has undone years of casual sex, poor self-image, romantic failure and parental separation.

Three years into being with my therapist, I had learned to be vulnerable and honest and demanding of men in a way I didn’t dare in my early 20s. This work was catalysed one afternoon, three years into therapy when after being dumped by a 24-year-old who had slept with me beside a mountain and then told me he didn’t want a girlfriend, I chose not to phone my friends or mum or sister; I phoned my dad instead. I cried down the phone – something I’m not sure I’d ever done before – while he sat at his desk at work. I told him I felt unlovely and unlovable. He stayed quiet, didn’t start talking about ukuleles or his latest embroidery project or the history of skiffle or The Mahotella Queens. And then, when I had emptied myself out down the phone, he said, gently: ‘Just because someone doesn’t want you doesn’t mean you aren’t a good person. It’s not about you. They’re just the wrong one.’ My father doesn’t give advice very often, but when he does, it’s worth noting.

Unsurprisingly, once I had come to better understand my father, and recognise the aspects of him that resided in me, I started to have better relationships with men more generally. I went from chasing people who couldn’t love me – because they were in relationships, lived far away, were the wrong age, were heartbroken themselves, etc – to men who were willing to try. I began to believe in my own self-worth; I became more comfortable with the traits I’d inherited from my father (love of performing, excellent pain threshold, flamboyant taste in sandwich fillings, strong legs); I dared to rely on men, rather than simply desire them.

I don’t think it is a coincidence that once I’d started to confront my so-called daddy issues in therapy and invite my father back into my life, my partner arrived. It was a work trip abroad, followed by a drink in a Travelodge when we got back. The second time I ever met him, I woke up in bed next to his handsome face and told him I was in love with him. I felt the fear he’d run away but I did it anyway. I told him I wanted commitment – the very thing I had once been so scared to ask of my own, fun, immigrant father, who by now had a new family, his own relationship and a second chance at fatherhood. It worked.

Today, my partner and I live around the corner from my father. Every week, my dad takes my son to nursery so I can have therapy. Right now, they’re all sawing up a pallet in the garden. If I need to talk to a man, I have a choice of four.

Square One by Nell Frizzell (Bantam Press, £14.99) is out now.