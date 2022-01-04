When it comes to our romantic relationships, many of us might feel like we’ve gotten pretty good at identifying what we want, what gives us the ‘ick’ and which red flags to steer clear of.

We can even look at the most iconic fictional relationships and see exactly what’s wrong: why Carrie and Big are toxic, how Ross and Rachel manipulate one another and how Chuck and Blair used each other as emotional pawns.

But when it comes to recognising green flags, it can often be harder as we may have been conditioned to look out for the wrong things. Many of us grow up with assumptions we believe about relationships, but once we’ve experienced them firsthand, come to realise that they’re myths.