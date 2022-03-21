When I tell people I met my boyfriend at university, they expect ours to be a union forged by the sticky floors of an oddly named student nightclub, facilitated by £1 jagerbombs. But the reality is that our relationship grew from a place neither of us expected: a Facebook group chat.

Among the thousands of members of Warwick University Freshers 2016, we somehow managed to not just find flatmates and seminar buddies, but a romantic partner.

Before my current relationship, I’d never had much success meeting people on dating apps. I had, however, always found it easy to connect with people online. I not only formed friendships across seas but sparked romantic connections too – an innocent DM I once sent to a guy I followed about a band’s new album turned into us dating for five months.