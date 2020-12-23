Based on research conducted among its users in August this year, here are the positive dating trends we’re taking into 2021:

Hardballing (not messing around)

Hardballing is all about knowing what you want, going for it, and not accepting anything less than that. Over 46% of people surveyed on Bumble said they are looking for something serious after experiencing loneliness during lockdown. And 38% of users said they felt more confident in saying what is and what isn’t right for them in their dating life. That means they have absolutely no time for the ghosters and breadcrumbers of the world, and that is something we can all get on board with.

New Dawn Daters

One in five Bumble users in the UK said they joined after ending a committed relationship as a result of the pandemic. While many are entirely new to dating apps and understandably anxious about dating right now, joining the app is the first bold and brave step to take in getting back into dating – well done you!