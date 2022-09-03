Some of my most treasured memories are the days and nights – the long lunches, happy hour cocktails or the cluttered tables of a carboot sale – when I learned everything there was to know about a person.

Yes, we shouldn’t treat our friends like therapists and expect them to either listen without reservation or solve all of our problems. But there’s also comfort in finding another person who gets it – who has been through the same thing you have, has made it out the other end and is able to laugh about the unfairness of it all with you. It’s simply human nature.

In actuality, our modern obsession with rationalising every facet of our relationships through psychology has resulted in the meaning of these terms becoming dangerously distorted. Trauma bonds, in a medical sense, come to define the “emotional bonds with an individual (and sometimes, with a group) that arise from a recurring, cyclical pattern of abuse perpetrated by intermittent reinforcement through rewards and punishments”. While oversharing may not always be welcome, and forming friendships based on hardship necessarily healthy, the insta-friendly definition of such labels does not – in most cases – constitute abuse.

This constant policing of what we choose to share with those closest to us is the latest in a long line of societal norms that urge women and marginalised people to regulate the stories we tell the world. Writing my own book, Poor Little Sick Girls, the fear of oversharing began to plague my every waking moment. Whether I would be judged for discussing the reality of living with chronic illness or be berated for expressing my opinions on feminism, wellness, and self-care culture. I sought comfort in women who have been unafraid to speak the truth no matter how taboo or embarrassing their experiences are. Women such as Chris Kraus, Tracey Emin, and Viv Albertine, many of whom have been labelled as ‘confessional’ or ‘unfiltered’ for telling their stories as they happened.

The reality is that our stories, and the way we tell them to each other, are always held under a microscope, whether that’s in a book or over coffee. Overshare too much and you’ll be judged. To free myself of the negativity associated with those labels allowed me to be more truthful with myself, both in my work and my friendships. More often than not, I would rather risk an overshare than remain tight-lipped and unable to speak openly out of fear of being too much.