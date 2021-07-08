“It’s very dependent on the people involved, however, and how they like to communicate together,” adds McMahon. “Some of us are more affectionate, physically, as a way to say that we love each other. Others prefer talking, gifts or quality time; read up on the love languages if you want to learn more.

“Generally, we might be more likely to engage in PDA when we’re feeling confident and secure in ourselves. And the early flush of excitement that comes from a new relationship can boost these feelings of security, leading to lots of public displays of affection.”

Do PDAs tell us anything about a couple’s relationship? Are they, say, happier and more secure in themselves than people who don’t?

“Generally, no,” says McMahon simply. “All it tells us is that they prefer to show affection physically.

“Of course, it is pretty well established that couples who display extreme affection online via social media tend to be more insecure; they are seeking external validation, whereas couples who feel more secure in their relationship are not – they are too busy living ‘in the moment’ to update their status.

“An IRL PDA, though, doesn’t really mean anything about a relationship nor the couple’s security. While we might be more likely to engage in very public displays of affection when we’re feeling confident and secure in ourselves and our relationships, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the relationship is any stronger than those who don’t. It’s less about the relationship, more about how we feel about ourselves.”