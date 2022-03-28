“What she was saying was perfectly nice, but I remember looking at her messages in our group chat and feeling irritation and anger bubbling up inside me.”

Carly*, aged 29, from Essex, is part of a tight-knit friendship group. In 2018, one of her best friends introduced Jade* to the group and assured everyone they would all love her. First, she joined them for dinner, then a night out, then – the Holy Grail of acceptance – she was added to the WhatsApp chat.

In many ways, Jade should have been someone Carly got on with. But “I found her quite try-hard, while everyone else seemed to think she was genuine and funny,” Carly tells Stylist. There was just something about Jade that Carly found unaccountably annoying without being able to put her finger on exactly why.