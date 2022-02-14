The first time I remember pining over the idea of romantic love I was watching Mamma Mia. In my eight-year-old eyes, there was nothing more romantic than seeing the mother and daughter in the film each experience their own dizzying love stories as the mum rekindles her romance with an old flame and her daughter jets off into the sunset with her soulmate. I vividly remember thinking, “I can’t wait for that to happen to me.”

Flash forward 13 years and at 21 I find myself single. A word, for all its simplicity, that’s loaded with negative connotations, especially for women.

Over those 13 years, I’ve had the most eye-opening experiences, acquired incredible friends in a new city, and yet, when I return home the first question that always greets me is: “Have you found a boyfriend yet?”

I know I’m not the only one to experience this scenario. And while gossiping about your love life is not without its merits, it can often feel like the acquisition of romantic love is our sole priority.