Platonic relationships: why do we focus on romantic love and undervalue friendship?
Deep and lasting connection comes in many forms, so why are we always so focused on romantic love? As Valentine’s Day brings love into the spotlight, Stylist asks: why do we undervalue platonic love?
The first time I remember pining over the idea of romantic love I was watching Mamma Mia. In my eight-year-old eyes, there was nothing more romantic than seeing the mother and daughter in the film each experience their own dizzying love stories as the mum rekindles her romance with an old flame and her daughter jets off into the sunset with her soulmate. I vividly remember thinking, “I can’t wait for that to happen to me.”
Flash forward 13 years and at 21 I find myself single. A word, for all its simplicity, that’s loaded with negative connotations, especially for women.
Over those 13 years, I’ve had the most eye-opening experiences, acquired incredible friends in a new city, and yet, when I return home the first question that always greets me is: “Have you found a boyfriend yet?”
I know I’m not the only one to experience this scenario. And while gossiping about your love life is not without its merits, it can often feel like the acquisition of romantic love is our sole priority.
When I answer this inevitable boyfriend question now, my preference is to swap a sheepish “No, not yet” with a “No, but listen to what I have been up to…”, and for the most part, it seems to be working.
Realistically, people are just as interested in other aspects of my life, they just need reminding over the volume of societal conversations that have historically defined women in their 20s and 30s by their relationship status – a concept that is slowly starting to shift.
It’s not that we don’t understand the importance of friendship. A quick Google search of ‘platonic love’ displays thousands of articles about the importance of friends in our lives. Therefore, getting society to think about romantic and platonic relationships more equally might rely on vocalising how much we value our platonic relationships, a shift that will require more than revolutionising Galentine’s Day.
In preparation for writing this piece, I asked a number of men and women about the ‘weight’ of being single and why it can bring up negative connotations. Their answers revealed that a lot of these feelings are self-inflicted. One person told me that “watching their friends with their significant others” could be upsetting. Another said they feel most lonely when “staring directly at the relationship I’m lacking”.
This loneliness is often aggravated by a society that correlates success and happiness with romantic status. A feeling that’s exacerbated, particularly for women, by the media. Although, current hashtags of #GirlBoss and #MainCharacterEnergy reign over social media, recent newspaper headlines were dominated by a UK study for the Office for National Statistics that found 50% of women born in 1990 were childless at 30.
The overwhelming feedback to articles on the study revealed the persistent social narrative that quantifies women based upon the by-products of their romantic relationships. The emphasis has always been on the acquisition of romantic love as the pinnacle of success for womanhood.
While the nurturing of romantic and marital relationships should be highly valued, they are no longer a societal requirement, especially for women. Despite this, our society still tries to define future success by romantic status.
Alex Mellor-Brook, the co-founder of dating agency Select Personal Introductions, acknowledged this point by recognising “the ideology of marriage and family” as pressures that are still seen as “indicators of success”.
It is hard to escape the expectation of romantic love when it is upheld in the art and culture we consume. In the US alone, romance films have garnered over $2 billion (£1.5 billion) in box office revenue over the last decade. So yes, we might have an unhealthy addiction to romcoms, but is there a way to detach ourselves from these unrealistic expectations to protect our self-worth?
I believe a solution to valuing platonic love just as much as romantic love is to start removing the expectation that having one or the other garners you extra points in society.
The first step in valuing platonic relationships could occur at a cultural level. Even Disney, the founder of the commercialised fairy-tale romance, is now favouring storylines of family and friendship with the release of films like Frozen and Encanto.
While a new generation of female-led books and TV such as Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams, Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag and, more recently, BBC One’s Chloe have explored the importance of deep female friendship.
The men and women I interviewed were also unanimous in emphasising the instrumental importance of “spending time with friends”. One woman told me: “People can go wrong when they believe prioritising your partner means spending every day with them. A healthy relationship will naturally allow for you to prioritise your partner.”
Another person said: “Having space to make time for platonic love was important and actually helped our relationship; we didn’t scream at each other as much.”
We are living in a time in which we possess an acute awareness of the importance of dismantling patriarchal conventions, with platforms to educate ourselves and share our concerns. Making romantic and platonic love more equal is not only crucial to eradicating social stigmas but also to deconstructing narratives that threaten female choices.
In valuing friendship, we discover the beauty of companionship, strong support systems, individuality and appreciation for all types of love.
Images: Getty