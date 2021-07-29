The study also found that, despite results being similar for men and women, the association between post-sex affection and relationship satisfaction was stronger for women. “Part of that is an internalised societal conditioning,” Dr West continues. “Women are still tarnished with the idea that if they sleep around, they are sluts. We can’t just say ‘I want to have sex with you for an hour and then go home’, we have to justify it to ourselves as the ‘good kind’ of sex, the kind that’s socially acceptable.

“On a related note, we also aren’t taught how to develop healthy sexual relationships,” she says. “If we want to learn to drive, we pick up a government-approved manual and learn, but informing oneself about healthy sexual behaviours is much more difficult. We’re also battling against societal stigma and a lack of communication – it’s really unfair.”

A 2015 study by the International Society for Sexual Medicine delved into the little-understood phenomenon of PCD revealing that 46% of 230 female participants experienced it “a few times” in the past month, regardless of the intimacy or relationship status they had with their partner(s).

This is echoed in a 2011 Albright College study that looked at evolutionary tactics linked with post-intercourse approaches, showing that women were likely to engage in post-coital behaviours whether they were in a relationship with that person or not, whereas men were only likely to engage if the possibility of future sexual endeavours was on the table.

A salient post-coital narrative is actually encouraged in queer and play-based circles, says Ruth Crean, a trainee psychotherapist working in the area of sex therapy, polyamory and LGBTQ+ relationships. “Aftercare is seen as integral as the play itself. People will automatically begin an open conversation in which they ask how the other person likes being cared for. It’s because there is what’s called ‘a drop’ after the chemical high of a sexual encounter and sex is seen as a whole experience – rather than a race to the finish.”