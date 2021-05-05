Keen to know what my fellow single colleagues and friends think, I asked them how they feel about the idea of a heady summer of sex and dating (or just, y’know, talking to people in the pub and a bit of harmless flirting).

Alice, who ended a long-term relationship earlier in the pandemic, seems to be on the same “the idea is probably more appealing than the reality” page as me: “It makes me very excited but I’m also just a bit… cynical. I think there’s this expectation that everyone’s going to come out of lockdown super confident (and horny!) and wanting to meet new people. But from my experience with the pubs being open again over the past few weeks, everyone is a little bit shy and has forgotten how to flirt.

“If the ‘summer of love’ does happen, I’ll be all here for it but I also think perhaps people are overestimating how well we’ll all adapt to getting back to dating.”