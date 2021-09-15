“Girls only leave home once they’re married.”

“It’s shameful to live with a boyfriend.”

“Why would you want to leave your parents? Don’t you love them?”… said the South Asian aunties of all the young brown women thinking of leaving their family home – dare I say it – unmarried.

Who would have thought that something as simple as moving out as an unmarried woman would come with such shame and guilt? However, this is quite the norm for me and for many South Asian girls, who I like to refer to as “brown girls”.

As I approach my 30s, I’m incredibly ready to fly the nest now – with or without a partner. I don’t want to wait until Prince Charming puts a ring on it and takes me away, as in the eyes of my parents, that’s the only time they will find it acceptable for me to leave.

I want to be independent, pay my own bills (yes, that’s crazy – who would want to do that?), make my own food, and style my home in a way that resembles me. That’s what grown-ups do, right? For most, it’s a natural progression to find your way in life at some point and fend for yourself.