How the grief from losing a parent affected my relationship with my sister
Despite the challenges and the differences in their grief, writer Natalie Morris explains that her sister is the only person who truly understands the depth of pain she feels after losing their father. Their relationship, she says, is now more important than ever – and even vital in the healing processes.
My sister and I are best friends. We are also very different people.
She’s demonstrative and open, and her emotions – positive and negative – bubble close to the surface. I’m more even, but I keep things in, dwell for longer, and hold grudges. I sometimes struggle to express emotion, where she might struggle to contain it.
She is two years and one day younger than me, and we complement each other perfectly. But when our dad died in the summer of 2020, the fundamental differences in our personalities became a challenge as we navigated an unfamiliar reality neither of us had asked for.
Losing our amazing dad at just 57 has been the singular most painful experience of our lives. Two and a half years on we are still reeling in shock; still gasping for air as waves of sorrow crash out of nowhere, threatening to drown us while we sit at our desks for work or drink wine with our friends. Anybody who has lost a loved one will recognise this feeling – the raw, aching sadness that leaves you hollow and feeling paper-thin. But only my sister knows what it feels like to lose my dad.
She is the only other person who truly understands the exact dimensions of this specific loss. So when her grief didn’t manifest in the exact same way that mine did, I found it hard to handle. I knew our differing responses had the potential to come between us, to pull us in opposite directions.
It isn’t uncommon for grief and loss to cause rifts in family relationships. Studies show conflicts in families are more likely following a bereavement, just look at the publicity surrounding the royal family. One of the more interesting things Prince Harry has touched on during the promotional tour of his book, Spare, is the way grief became entangled in his relationship with his brother Prince William.
Speaking on ITV in an interview on Sunday 8 January, Harry said the death of his mother was akin to a “post-traumatic stress injury”. He said that while William wanted to talk about Diana, Harry couldn’t have that conversation because it was too painful. The silence between them festered and despite publicly mourning together, shaking hands and accepting flowers, even walking behind their mother’s hearse shoulder to shoulder, the private realities of their grief were, according to Harry, much more solitary.
While certain sections of the tabloid press are determined to blame Meghan for the brothers’ rift, I suspect that the real source of tension began years earlier, possibly triggered by grief and an inability to communicate effectively.
I can see how this could happen. Grief is a leeching, light-sucking form of sadness. At its most powerful (usually early on) it lies to you and tells you you’re completely alone. Grief wants you to believe nobody can understand what you’re going through, that nobody can help ease the pain. In these moments, it’s easy, tempting even, to turn away from the people in your life, to collapse in on yourself and cut people off – even those closest to you.
For my sister and I, our grief correlated with our respective personalities. She sunk into her sadness. She wanted to talk about it. Cry about it. She openly asked for help from her friends and colleagues. She was angry – at the world, at everything. I admired her ability to face this cavernous horror head-on, but I was quieter with my sorrow. I only showed the depths of my emotion to a few, trusted people. I clung to any scrap of positivity I could conjure. I made desperate lists in my mind of why it was OK, of all the things that were still good.
We each struggled to understand the other’s response. My sister wanted me to join her where she was, to mirror her emotions, but I couldn’t do it – I knew I wouldn’t survive it. I wanted my sister to help me in my quest to find the light at the end of the tunnel – but she couldn’t do that either. We weren’t able to give each other everything we needed, but figuring out how to support each other regardless of our differences was vital and has brought us closer than ever.
A study conducted by scientists at the University of Cologne in 2021 found a “longer-lasting increase in emotional closeness” of siblings after the death of a parent in young adulthood. Study authors found that sibling relationships “intensified” and contact increased. However, earlier studies have found that parental loss can increase the likelihood of conflict between siblings, or even a reported decline in support. So there is no guarantee that loss will automatically create a united front.
For my sister and I, eventually realising that our grief would never be the same was critical in pulling us closer together. We have both lost our dad, yes, but that loss is unique to our individual relationships with him. And the way we respond to loss is unique to who we are as people. Responding differently doesn’t have to mean that we can’t help each other.
My sister needs to see my sadness, to know that her pain is valid and proportionate, so I open that door to her when I have the emotional capacity. Sometimes I need her to tell me why it’s going to be OK, to reassure me that there are still things to be hopeful about, and she can be brilliant at this. We meet in the middle wherever we can, but more importantly, we check in constantly, we have the painful conversations, we give each other the space to respond in whatever way we need to – free from judgment or accusation.
I couldn’t have survived the last two years without my sister. We need each other more now than ever before, and that means that we have to be unflinchingly honest, we have to be aggressively kind to each other, and relentlessly patient. Having a sibling can be the most incredible survival tool in the face of parental loss, but only if you work at it and nurture that relationship.
If you, or a loved one, would like support with grieving, please visit Cruse Bereavement Care.
Cruse Bereavement Care is the UK’s leading national charity for bereaved people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, offering face-to-face, telephone and website support. Visit the website at cruse.org.uk or call 0808 808 1677.
Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland can be found at crusescotland.org.uk, call 0808 802 6161.
Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org
Image: Getty