For my sister and I, eventually realising that our grief would never be the same was critical in pulling us closer together. We have both lost our dad, yes, but that loss is unique to our individual relationships with him. And the way we respond to loss is unique to who we are as people. Responding differently doesn’t have to mean that we can’t help each other.

My sister needs to see my sadness, to know that her pain is valid and proportionate, so I open that door to her when I have the emotional capacity. Sometimes I need her to tell me why it’s going to be OK, to reassure me that there are still things to be hopeful about, and she can be brilliant at this. We meet in the middle wherever we can, but more importantly, we check in constantly, we have the painful conversations, we give each other the space to respond in whatever way we need to – free from judgment or accusation.

I couldn’t have survived the last two years without my sister. We need each other more now than ever before, and that means that we have to be unflinchingly honest, we have to be aggressively kind to each other, and relentlessly patient. Having a sibling can be the most incredible survival tool in the face of parental loss, but only if you work at it and nurture that relationship.

If you, or a loved one, would like support with grieving, please visit Cruse Bereavement Care.

Cruse Bereavement Care is the UK’s leading national charity for bereaved people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, offering face-to-face, telephone and website support. Visit the website at cruse.org.uk or call 0808 808 1677.

Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland can be found at crusescotland.org.uk, call 0808 802 6161.

Samaritans can be contacted 24/7 on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org