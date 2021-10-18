Having moved to London just before the pandemic hit, I spent 18 months lamenting not being able to experience the city in its full glory, and vowed that as soon as I could, I would.

So now, if the rare Friday night where I don’t have something to do rolls around, I sit at home wracked with guilt that I’m not making the most of the freedom I so longed for.

In your 20s, and particularly post-pandemic, we’re meant to buy heavily into the idea that these are our best years; our ‘prime’ to be made the most of.