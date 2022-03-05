In the world of romance, there is nothing more coveted than the elusive “happily ever after”. Who among us does not yearn for the imagined bliss of enduring love?

But, of course, there’s a reason why our favourite romcoms all end at the beginning of a relationship, or why the best TV couples go through a cycle of fights and break-ups until they get their happy ending in the series finale. Despite our cultural obsession with finding a life-long love, in practice, long-term relationships rarely have the same fizzing, thrilling quality of a new romance.

According to the research of philosophy professor Aaron Ben-Ze’ev PhD, all relationships are destined to transition from a boil to a simmer over time. But there is good news. By tweaking our ideas about how love should feel, we can learn to embrace the transition rather than fear it.