Admit it. You’ve probably said it yourself, or at least silently thought it. “He’s really punching above his weight there; I don’t understand what she sees in him,” is a line that tends to crop up in conversation when you’ve had more wines than strictly advisable and you and your friends are subjecting the relationships of everyone you know to some not-so expert analysis.

There can be other factors at play, but more often than not, when we’re talking about “punching up,” we’re talking about physical appearance, and whether two parties in a relationship are a match in terms of their attractiveness.

A 2017 survey found that one in three men admitted they were “punching” in their relationship, and a perceived “mismatch” in looks can be the subject of endless fascination, whether the couple in question are famous (11 Hot Celebrities Who Married Ugly Spouses is the genuine title of one of many such articles dedicated to shaming the partners of celebrities who have the audacity to not look like supermodels) or random TikTok users posting videos of “my hot friends versus the boys that made them cry”.