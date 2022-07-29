Punching above your weight: shows like Love Island remind us why it’s time to retire this dating phrase
Admit it. You’ve probably said it yourself, or at least silently thought it. “He’s really punching above his weight there; I don’t understand what she sees in him,” is a line that tends to crop up in conversation when you’ve had more wines than strictly advisable and you and your friends are subjecting the relationships of everyone you know to some not-so expert analysis.
There can be other factors at play, but more often than not, when we’re talking about “punching up,” we’re talking about physical appearance, and whether two parties in a relationship are a match in terms of their attractiveness.
A 2017 survey found that one in three men admitted they were “punching” in their relationship, and a perceived “mismatch” in looks can be the subject of endless fascination, whether the couple in question are famous (11 Hot Celebrities Who Married Ugly Spouses is the genuine title of one of many such articles dedicated to shaming the partners of celebrities who have the audacity to not look like supermodels) or random TikTok users posting videos of “my hot friends versus the boys that made them cry”.
The term even managed to permeate the Love Island villa, that heteronormative stronghold of dating cliches where finding someone who is your physical ‘type on paper’ is the name of the game, and survival of the fittest takes on a new meaning.
On Monday night’s (28 July) episode, we saw contestant Paige Thorne tell her fellow islander Luca Bish that he is “punching” in his relationship with Gemma Owen. His reaction, telling Paige that she was being “f**king stupid” to claim that there was any disparity between him and Gemma, drew criticism from viewers on Twitter, but the scene also highlighted some of the gendered expectations that the phrase is burdened with.
Paige was clearly trying to back her friend by reminding Luca of his partner’s good qualities, and her comments relied on the assumption that for men, ‘punching up’ is a positive thing (though Luca certainly didn’t take it way, despite having previously told the villa he “wouldn’t want to be with a bird if no one fancied them”, a comment that’s groaning under too many layers of sexism for me to unpack). But when returnee islander Adam Collard then told Luca that he believed Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was “punching” with Davide Sanclimenti, it felt like a slight, or worse, a deliberate attempt to play on any insecurities she might have in her (already pretty volatile, let’s face it) relationship – in other words, the ultimate backhanded compliment. Both scenarios managed to reduce the women in question to their looks.
The term, then, is a loaded one, but how did the distinctly unromantic language of fighting end up a part of our dating vocabulary? The idea of ‘punching’ derives from “an old boxing term twisted into something that depicts strength which outweighs the strengths of others. In this case, the strength of the way someone looks in comparison to their opponent, explains Jodie Cariss, therapist and founder of Self Space.
It’s worth noting the use of the word ‘opponent’ here, rather than ‘partner’, because the whole concept is one that is “set out to pitch two people against each other”. As Cariss puts it: “In its foundations, it’s negative and suggests relationships are built on what it means to oppose each other rather than support,” and even when it is “used in a light-hearted way, in essence, it is still [presenting] one partner to be lesser and someone in that equation will likely end up feeling shitty.”
Our collective preoccupation with analysing the relative attractiveness of couples could be linked to a desire to better understand relationships and the power dynamics that underpin them, says Jessica Alderson, relationship expert and co-founder of dating app So Synced.
“An even balance of power is essential for a healthy relationship,” she explains. “Many elements come into play with power dynamics and it’s by no means just to do with looks, although they do factor in for most people. If you lack balance in your relationship, one person will usually feel insecure and the other will likely become disinterested in the long run.
“People are fascinated by imbalances in physical attraction in relationships because they want to understand their own dating and relationship power dynamics on a deeper level. If you are single, analysing the relationships of other couples can help you find a partner with whom you have a balanced power dynamic; if you are in a relationship, it can help you better understand the power dynamics between you and your partner. Essentially this fascination stems from wanting to collect data points to better understand our own dating and relationship power dynamics.”
There is inevitably an element of insecurity in our need to compare and classify who’s ‘punching’ and who isn’t, often rooted in “envy of what others have, the fear we might not find a partner or perhaps even an expression of feeling unequal within our own relationships,” Cariss says. “This may not always be attributed to looks but can also include wealth, success and other factors we idealise in society.” A disposable dating culture, rooted in apps that reduce you to a handful of images, has surely played some part in exacerbating our paranoid focus on how we look relative to others, too, with every swipe reinforcing the feeling that we’re only as good as our next flattering profile picture.
If you constantly feel like you’re in an unbalanced relationship, it could lead to feeling sensitive to this at best and paranoid at worst, Cariss adds. Alderson agrees: “If it’s something you’re constantly evaluating, you should ask yourself why you are so concerned about it. A balanced relationship depends on so much more than just looks. Personality compatibility plays a huge role in attraction and the long-term success of any relationship.
“If you’re attracted to your partner and you have a healthy relationship, you shouldn’t constantly be thinking about the balance of power,” she continues. “It should all happen naturally. It’s when things aren’t right that the balance of power should be something you consciously consider.” Cariss, meanwhile, would urge us not to use the term at all and to think more about what the judgment or statement is really conveying: “[It] does nothing for your own sense of self-worth. We need to move towards compassion and away from judgment.”
It seems like it’s time to retire ‘punching’ from our romantic vocabulary – won’t someone please tell the Love Islanders?
Image: Getty