Michelle Begy, MD and founder of specialist matchmaking service Ignite Dating sympathises that this can be a really difficult pattern to get stuck in.

Speaking to Stylist.co.uk, she says: “Push-pull relationships are not always deliberate (although they can be) but are frequently exhausting. The exact pattern isn’t always the same, but it can be where one partner follows a cycle of over-commitment followed by anxiety that the relationship is now imbalanced and then withdrawal as a way of recovering that balance. Being on the receiving end of this behaviour can be bewildering, as there is often no apparent trigger for the fluctuations.”

Begy advises looking inward and making sure that your behaviour is as balanced and rational as possible, concentrating on the parts of the relationship you can control. “If you are struggling with a push-pull relationship, try to maintain consistency in your own behaviour. It is tempting, and understandable, to react in kind but this will make things worse.”

She continues: “Motivations of this behaviour are typically based around insecurity and can happen because one partner is feeling a need to seek validation, followed by anxiety around being too vulnerable. If you can behave in a way that gives your partner more security and stability, through being consistent and predictable in your behaviour and communications, they will start to become more secure in the relationship and in you, and will feel less of a need to change their behaviour in return.”

Relationships, even the healthiest ones, will always have some problems. After all, merging the lives of two adults and everything that comes with them isn’t straight forward. If you feel like the positive parts of your relationship outweigh the negative, it makes sense to try and work on it and take on board Begy’s advice. However, remember you can only do so much to help a partner and that the responsibility of a relationship functioning doesn’t just fall on you.