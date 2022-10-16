“As a queer person, will I ever be able to properly relax around straight people?”

When I ask other queer people if they have ever felt this specific, hard-to-articulate feeling – not noticing their otherness until they’re around straightness – my inbox very quickly fills up with replies. “Yessss, I notice it most when I’m with my straight girlfriends,” says Katy, 31. “I’m the only one that doesn’t get quizzed on my sex life or my relationship. I think it’s [them] trying to be respectful or not knowing what’s OK to ask, but it does make me feel left out and different.” Others tell me it’s a feeling they’ve “never been able to put a finger on” but that is a bit like “seeing themselves suddenly through the eyes of others”.

Francesca, 33, says she feels very conventional in her day-to-day life but then suddenly feels out of place in public. “I’m a posh, sober, married, white lesbian,” she says. “And then in straight spaces, I feel as unique as I tried to be at uni. I am incredibly boring until I realise I am the only one with hairy legs on the Tube knitting.” She also says that the way women talk about men, and vice versa, feels alien. It’s a world that she simply doesn’t relate to. “The way most women are presented as objects of desire is so alien to how I fancy women,” she says. “Does that make sense?”

Queerness obviously isn’t the only identity marker that can make people feel this way – even though it manifests very differently. People of colour have written in-depth and for decades about feeling subtly othered in white spaces, even when something is too slippery to be pointed out in tangible ways. The term ‘microaggression’ was coined by African American psychiatrist Chester M Pierce for exactly this reason, and plenty of black writers have put their experiences into words throughout history. “I have often been in a room in which everyone can’t help but notice the colour of my skin,” wrote indie artist VV Brown for the Guardian back in 2016. “It strangely becomes an issue. People see my culture as intriguing – almost a commodity… You can tell they wonder how they should act in the presence of a black person.”