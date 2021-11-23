There’s a sense of excitement that you experience when entering a new relationship. Perhaps it’s the promise of exploring the world with the one you love or planning a future together as you connect on a deeper level that makes it so exhilarating.

While embarking on a new relationship can have us feeling all of those emotions, it can also be quite scary as we become more vulnerable and open than ever before – and sometimes, those feelings of fear can overtake the excitement we once had.

For some, this fear is a constant cloud hanging over their lives and their relationships as this very specific form of relationship anxiety takes over.