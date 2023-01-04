How to spot a relationship blind spot

Whether you’re judging your own or someone else’s, it’s true that identifying blind spots in relationships can be a difficult process. “It’s hard to see your own blind spots because they are, by definition, behavioural patterns that we aren’t fully conscious of, at least at first,” Jessica Alderson, co-founder and relationship expert at dating platform SoSyncd tells Stylist.

Because when we constantly repeat patterns, or habits, no matter what they are, we need a ‘pattern interrupt’ or something that will make us acknowledge that the pattern isn’t working for us and push us to find a new way of dealing with the issue. In most cases, people require an outside perspective, like a therapist or coach, to accurately identify their unique blind spots. But when it comes to taking a magnifying glass to your relationship, there are a few places you can start.

Spending time alone and concentrating on introspection can be a helpful way to assess how your relationship is serving you. “The annoying thing about blind spots is that we rarely know our own (unless we have had a lot of therapy or have very open friendships) even though we can see those of others,” adds Laura Buckley of matchmaking agency Secret Alchemy.

“We can all relate to that one particular friend who always self-sabotages relationships but doesn’t understand why, even though to us, it’s glaringly obvious. How often in your dating life do you repeat mistakes or get told the same thing, but refuse to believe it? This is your blind spot.”