“Career talk is never something I like to get into,” says Hannah*, 23, who works in marketing. “I have an entry-level job and my partner, who is a few years older than me, is an engineer for a multi-billion-pound global corporation.”

“My family is very working class, so going into another family with careers that are viewed as ‘more important’ has been a step change for me,” she tells Stylist. “Trying to convince them that my desk job where I write pretty words and scroll social media is important and a “proper job” has been hard.”

Hannah cites her partner’s salary difference as the main root of comparison. “Money is a huge factor,” she says. “I work my ass off, and have even set up my own small business to make extra money so that I feel like I can take some ownership of the house we’ve bought together.”