While we may all have a different ‘type’ or personality trait we consider desirable, one thing we can likely agree on is that modern dating is a minefield.

From the warning signs of bread-crumbing to avoiding the dreaded podcast bro, it feels like we’re constantly being told what and who to be wary of. Even being “too kind” can hurt a potential relationship.

It’s no wonder, then, that according to the ONS, the number of people choosing the single life in the UK grows steadily every year.