White flags can also be emotional, according to Parker.

In a relationship, particularly long-term, you discover everything there is to know about your partner – their positive traits, and even their slightly annoying habits. At the start of a relationship, preparing for a date means spraying your finest perfume or aftershave on every inch of your body and picking out your nicest clothing.

“However, after some time, you have to surrender to the relationship and let your guard down by being your true self. Of course, it can make you feel vulnerable, but it allows us to maintain the healthy relationship we need in our lives, and the vulnerability that we experience from surrendering can increase our satisfaction with one another,” she says.

Essentially, a white flag is something as simple as giving up your time to be supportive of your partner and experience what they enjoy doing.