Jenny’s* mum left her in the care of her father, who was “violent towards her and us”, when she was eight years old and didn’t reconnect with her mother until she was 16. She is now 31 and in light of this, her relationship with her mother is very different to what a ‘normal’ mother/daughter relationship is: “I don’t see her as hugely mothering. We are friendly, we talk once a month or so, but I don’t treat her like my mother.”

While Jenny and her mother were largely able to get past the fact that her mother left, Jenny still feels like her mother wasn’t there for her for much of her life and “gave up” on fighting for custody of her. She said, “It was really hard because when she left our family, she lived in the same village but after a while she moved abroad and we didn’t hear from her at all.”

“Because she wasn’t there when I was a kid, she’s not like my mother. She’s only been here when I’m an adult so it’s a really different relationship,” she says.

Jenny believes that she still seeks her mother’s approval, saying she feels “the need to make her want me to this day.” Jenny herself has children and “overcompensates” for the love that she feels like she missed out on.

Regarding this idea of a perfect mother/daughter relationship, Jenny thinks that the whole thing is “really fake” because “even if you have a good mother/daughter relationship, there are so many different ways you can care for someone and it can be different from what society is telling us.”

Jenny does feel “shitty” that her mum isn’t her best friend, but she has come to terms with it now and takes as much as she can from the relationship while focusing her energy on being a good mother to her own children. She says, “To her credit, my mum has tried. We’re friends, but we don’t talk a huge amount, and that’s good enough for me.”