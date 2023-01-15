Do we need to stop thinking about relationships as ‘forever’?
‘Forever’ is a lot of pressure, and in the context of romantic relationships, is this the way we have to consider time with someone we’re involved with? Writer Chloe Gray explores a less conventional way of looking at things.
I don’t know if my partner and I will be together forever. On holiday, drinking white wine out of paper cups with a group of my friends – an intimate circle of women I’ve known for five years – someone said something about their boyfriend being a ‘good’ person to be with in later life. It was something to do with him not being particularly career-focused, meaning they could swan around on holidays and enjoy each other’s company. I said I don’t think like that at all.
“You can’t say that,” said one friend. “You’re so happy. Why are you adding an expiry date?” asked another.
That wasn’t my intention. My boyfriend of nearly two years and I are happy (though I’m painfully aware that there is no way of declaring that without sounding defensive), and if I imagine us breaking up, my mouth tastes like copper and my palms go clammy.
But I know the fragility of circumstance and emotions. To me, letting go of the assumption of forever isn’t about giving up on the relationship; it’s merely attempting to avoid the crushing weight of it by being honest about the fact that our feelings, lives and commitments can change.
Yet most people, including the friends I was sitting sunbathing and scrutinising with, expect a forever. A YouGov poll taken in America found that 61% of people believe in ‘soulmates’, and a 2016 thesis from Georgia State University investigating changing attitudes to relationships in young adults found that most still desire and place importance on marriage and long-term relationships, which only becomes stronger as they age. Researcher Kaitlin A. Hippen put much of this down to the stereotypical trajectories we are exposed to and the way we are socialised from a young age, with ‘forever’ relationships “still highly valued in our society”.
Much of this is to do with feeling safe, Charlotte Fox Weber, a relationship psychologist and author of What We Want, says: “In general, people really struggle with uncertainty, and we feel more secure and protected with the idea that something or someone will always be there,” she says. “In relationships, there’s a deep-rooted idea that there’s some sort of emotional insurance policy, in part because the language surrounding love has an illusion of permanence which, I think, wards off anxiety in the short term but can be a form of denial.”
That desire for security makes sense when the decision about money or children is involved, too. But we can desire forever while still having important conversations about the fragility of relationships (in fact, my need to acknowledge the possibility of my relationship ending is in spite of the fact that I don’t want it to).
The reality is, most relationships don’t last forever. Some stats suggest that in our 20s, the average relationship is 4.2 years long, while a 2014 survey concluded that women will tamely kiss 15 men, sleep with seven, have two long-term relationships and live with one other partner before ‘settling down’. Then, around 42% of marriages end in divorce.
Younger people have a reputation for lacking commitment thanks to our tendency to frequently change workplaces and have impulsive dating lives. We were largely to blame for The Great Resignation, where 27% of millennials and 31% of Gen Z quit their jobs post-pandemic compared to just 13% of boomers, according to a survey from insights company AmDocs. We’re also more curious about polyamory (according to another YouGov poll, a third of people say their ideal relationship would be non-monogamous) and 45% will happily cancel on our friends at the last minute (according to a survey conducted by market researchers OnePoll). All of this has led to The Telegraph dubbing us Generation Flake – a harsh term for people who are simply choosing not to settle with jobs and relationships that aren’t satisfying.
So it is a surprise that age-old expectations of loyalty seem to take over when we get serious in our partnerships. I see it in friends who have had a few semi-long-term relationships in their adult life yet I’ve inevitably fallen into conversations about longevity with each and every one of them. It’s not in a romanticised or delusional way, just simple conversations about logistics or plans for the future with an assumption of togetherness.
Sadly, many of us also know people who have refused to acknowledge a relationship might be over because they feel bound by an expectation of forever. “Many people can not tolerate the truth that something can still be significant, even if it goes away,” agrees Fox Weber.
Others do leave setups in which they’re currently happy because of fears about a lack of direction. Of course, a partner not giving you something you require for happiness, like sharing a house or being married, is a legitimate reason to leave. Yet for many, forever love is more important than happiness in the moment.
One of my close friends, who we will call Milly, recently ended a relationship with a man. There were many factors to her decision, but really the breakup came because she believes whoever she is with now, at age 26, will be her partner for life. “I felt like I knew that I could easily marry him and be happy, but that was too overwhelming and I felt too young to commit to him for the next 80 years of my life,” she told me after the breakup.
Amber, from West Sussex, says: “In my community, the stereotype of lesbians becoming invested quickly stands up. It’s normal among friends to discuss long-term plans and being together forever with new partners from very early on.
“I think that’s because we have to have logistical conversations about things like children and marriage – whether we’d want IVF, when to start it and when to get married so both our names would be on the birth certificate. But I also have a romantic belief in forever. I see all partners as life partners until they aren’t – I don’t recommend it but I did get a tattoo of an ex’s name after just six months.”
Tattoos may be seen as the ultimate form of commitment, something which I have regularly been told I lack. But to me, it’s more romantic to know that every day my boyfriend and I are together is a choice rather than an obligation. Fox Weber agrees: “I think commitment-phobia is one of the most misused terms, and I have seen that many people who think they’re with someone for life actually commit less a lot of the time. There’s a sense of forever and, therefore, very little effort, appreciation and enthusiasm.”
My way of thinking isn’t for everyone. Many people feel safer and freer with the belief that their partner is in it for life. The harsh truth is that relationships are constantly changing. Acknowledging that may sound cynical, but learning to be OK with it can be freeing.
Image: Getty