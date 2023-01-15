One of my close friends, who we will call Milly, recently ended a relationship with a man. There were many factors to her decision, but really the breakup came because she believes whoever she is with now, at age 26, will be her partner for life. “I felt like I knew that I could easily marry him and be happy, but that was too overwhelming and I felt too young to commit to him for the next 80 years of my life,” she told me after the breakup.

Amber, from West Sussex, says: “In my community, the stereotype of lesbians becoming invested quickly stands up. It’s normal among friends to discuss long-term plans and being together forever with new partners from very early on.

“I think that’s because we have to have logistical conversations about things like children and marriage – whether we’d want IVF, when to start it and when to get married so both our names would be on the birth certificate. But I also have a romantic belief in forever. I see all partners as life partners until they aren’t – I don’t recommend it but I did get a tattoo of an ex’s name after just six months.”

Tattoos may be seen as the ultimate form of commitment, something which I have regularly been told I lack. But to me, it’s more romantic to know that every day my boyfriend and I are together is a choice rather than an obligation. Fox Weber agrees: “I think commitment-phobia is one of the most misused terms, and I have seen that many people who think they’re with someone for life actually commit less a lot of the time. There’s a sense of forever and, therefore, very little effort, appreciation and enthusiasm.”

My way of thinking isn’t for everyone. Many people feel safer and freer with the belief that their partner is in it for life. The harsh truth is that relationships are constantly changing. Acknowledging that may sound cynical, but learning to be OK with it can be freeing.