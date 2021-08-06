Maybe you have a ‘reply only’ friend, but you haven’t been able to put a name to their behaviour until now.

You care about them dearly, love hearing from them and are always texting them questions about their recent job, life or partner. They’ll always reply – be quick at it even – but when it comes to asking about your life, the conversation suddenly dries up.

Chandni, 24, from Berkshire, has noticed this behaviour for the past couple of years with one friend.

“I’ve known them for just over five years now and they’ll ask how I am, but then immediately fill me in on everything that’s going on in their life. I don’t mind because it’s nice to catch up, but I don’t always feel like being spoken at for 10 minutes straight, chipping in with an ‘oh, really?’ or a ‘wow’ every now and then.”

It’s become a problem for Chandni. Due to the lack of space afforded to her within their conversations, Chandni’s fearful that she’s accepting some of her friend’s “potentially damaging” actions or comments.

“It’s not that they’re a bad friend. I would just like things to be a little more balanced. It makes me feel like they just want someone to validate their opinions, and that they’re not as invested in actually being friends as much as they want someone to vent to.”