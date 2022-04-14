Every swimmer knows that when a red flag appears on the beach, there is a dangerous rip current lurking below the surface. But even though the tell-tale sign might be there for all to see, many swimmers can’t resist the urge to dip their toes into the water. “The water looks calm. And I’ve been swimming for years,” they might think.

But even the strongest swimmers can get caught in these powerful streams of water and struggle to return safely to shore. In a matter of moments, a rip current sweeps you away and leaves you panic-stricken, gasping for breath with no way back to safety.

But you don’t need to go swimming in the ocean to experience the terrifying phenomenon of a rip current. In fact, it happens all the time in new relationships – metaphorically, of course.