Should we all be having relationship therapy?

More and more younger couples are now attending therapy at increasingly early stages of their relationships, with counselling charity Relate reporting a 30% increase in clients in their 20s and 30s since 2014 in the UK.

According to Dr Jeanina Mahrenholz of the Chelsea Pharmacy Medical Clinic, this is a good thing. “The stigma that therapy is only needed when someone is struggling should be broken,” she shares. “Therapy and coaching is for everyone, and all of us can benefit from the development of our current skills, sharing what’s on our mind and professional guidance.”

While Mahrenholz says we should be looking out for ‘green flags’ such as positive interactions, feeling safe, being comfortable setting boundaries and having similar values in our romantic relationships, she also advises trusting your intuition when it comes to seeking help.

“When you don’t feel like yourself anymore or you feel stuck or down, it is probably best to have a session with a therapist to evaluate the situation and get some guidance,” she explains. “Relationships are hard work and often people become detached or stuck because it doesn’t feel the same as in the beginning. But as I always tell couples, you have to keep dating. Remind yourselves why you connected and fell in the love in the first place, and build on that.”

Roantree agrees. “It’s possibly one of the most rewarding forms of therapy when you see two people rekindle their love and grow stronger as a result of facing their difficulties,” she says. “However, at Maclynn, we believe prevention is best and we are seeing an increase in clients coming to us for couples counselling – not because they are facing challenges in the relationship, but because they want to keep their relationship strong and avoid future conflict. Which makes perfect sense. Many people see a personal trainer because they want to maintain their healthy and fit physique. It’s the same principle with relationship therapy.”