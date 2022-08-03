I’m not the only one guilty of this. When I share a post on Twitter wondering if others have found themselves defaulting to these speedy but nevertheless superficial ways of staying in touch, a screenshot of my message inevitably ends up on one of my group chats. “This is us all over,” one friend writes, while another replies with the go-to meme she’s been dropping into conversation every couple of weeks (one which ponders the eternal question: “What if slugs are just divorced snails?”) by way of agreement.

As an easy, crowd-pleasing form of communicating with our friendship groups that requires little engagement yet often prompts a flurry of quick, positive responses, messages like these can be a surefire route to a dopamine hit. There can be value in these chats, too, beyond that initial chemical rush: one friend notes that she often chooses memes that remind her of a time we’ve spent together; another sees it as a simple way of keeping an emotional connection open with her group when schedules are busy and friendships are scattered (especially if those friends aren’t ones for meandering voice notes).

It’s when these digital interactions start replacing or drowning out more in-depth conversations that our meme habit could become a problem – and no one wants to spend time drafting a detailed, heartfelt message bringing someone up to speed on major life changes, only to receive a video of Gemma Collins two days later. “Social media sites such as WhatsApp, Instagram and Meta [Facebook] create a dichotomy between connection and absence, creating false intimacy between friends,” says Ngozi Cadmus, mental health expert and founder of Frontline Therapist. “You feel close because you can contact anyone on your phone list, but in reality, who can you count on to be there for you when you are in need?”