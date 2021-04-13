Now before your mind goes wandering down a fantasy blackhole, it’s a tattoo. Nothing big, just a small one inked on her right wrist with four meaningful numbers. ‘Is that it?’ you’re probably asking yourself. And you’re right; in terms of desires, it scores pretty low on the risqué scale.

So, why on earth doesn’t she just get it done? Well, to put it simply, because her mum says so. “For me, it’s the fear of disapproval,” Sara says. “I genuinely worry my mum would never speak to me again.”