From good communication to honesty and commitment, there are many factors that go into building a healthy and fulfilling relationship. But there’s one factor of a successful relationship which many people still fail to recognise – our relationship with ourselves.

While the way you think, feel and talk to yourself may seem independent to the relationships you share with others, the two are actually intrinsically linked. And while taking time away from your partner or friends may feel like a counterintuitive way to develop your bond, nurturing your relationship with yourself can make a big difference to your relationship satisfaction.