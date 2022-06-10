What is “semi-ghosting” – and why does it hurt more than the real thing?

“Whereas it’s pretty obvious if you’re being ghosted by a romantic partner or friend, being semi-ghosted can leave you feeling frustrated and confused,” agrees Kristina Morton, head of matching at Ignite Dating.

“Maybe the dates, phone calls and regular messages have dried up, yet there is still occasional contact, leaving you wondering where you stand and even if you’re in a relationship or friendship at all.”

Why do people semi-ghost?

Morton says that semi-ghosting is often an attempt to maintain power within the relationship or friendship.

“Semi-ghosting is bound to have a negative impact on your self-esteem and you may be wondering if your partner or friend is no longer interested in you or if you’re purely being used as an occasional distraction,” she tells Stylist.

“If you bring it up with them, they’re likely to respond with the excuse that they’re very busy, which may well be the truth. Alternatively, they may have other issues they haven’t told you about, they may be annoyed with you about something or, worst of all, they may be trying to have their cake and eat it; keeping you hanging on until they want you again.”

Indeed, semi-ghosting could also be a sign that they’re unsure about the relationship.