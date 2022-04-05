“I regularly ask people this question,” she tells me. “And nobody can ever answer, because we’re not taught to think like that.”

If Gallop had asked what my values in life were, I would have been able to answer straight away: I like honesty, kindness and fairness. I’m passionate about people having access to equal opportunities and I hate snobbery and harsh judgment of others.

But when it came to sex, I was stumped. Deep down, I suppose I knew – but the point is I’d never given it any active thought before. It had never been a conversation I’d been encouraged to have, and it wasn’t a phrase I’d heard before.

Gallop prompted me further: “What matters most to you? What kind of connection do you want to build with sexual partners? Because, the important thing is that good sexual values translate into good sexual behaviour – as well as a wonderful time for everyone involved.”