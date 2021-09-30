They say that you never forget your first heartbreak, and I know this to be true. Mine came when I was 17, having just told my best friend of over 10 years that our friendship was over.

Ours wasn’t a relationship that slowly faded as we grew further apart, it was something I made the difficult decision to cut off. While it’s hard to pinpoint all these years later what tipped the balance, I knew in my heart then – and still know now – that things couldn’t continue. A clean break was the only way forward for both of us.