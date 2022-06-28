The writer has taken to social media to share some of the key signs that you may have an insecure partner as well as some tips on how best to tackle it.

According to Yap, the first sign that someone may have an insecure partner is if their partner talks a lot about their exes or compares you to their exes constantly. He also highlights that making you feel guilty when you don’t call or text back right away is a sign of insecurity. Begging you to go to every social gathering in order to “show off that you’re together” is another.

Next up, Yap suggests other signs include wanting to know every detail about your schedule, being suspicious of your friends and encouraging you not to meet up with your friends.

The final signs that you have an insecure partner, according to Yap, are that they constantly ask for reassurance about the relationship, everything feels like a competition and they can become overly aggressive and defensive about you even when you don’t need it.