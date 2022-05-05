Well, there is one key thing in particular that signifies that you might need to call time with a friend or two – and it’s something that we all struggle to reckon with.

In an Instagram post, therapist Meredith Prescott outlines the seven signs you’ve outgrown a friendship, but there is one point in particular that really stands out.

In the post, Prescott writes that feeling like you “have less in common and fewer things to talk about” is a key sign that a friendship is coming to its end – and it’s sobering fact that many of us have struggled with at one point or another.

The things that you have in common that may have united you in the past may no longer. Meeting up can become a source of anxiety as you scour your mind to think of topics to talk about and things to say. And the reality is, sometimes there are no words and there is nothing to talk about because simply put, there is nothing there anymore.