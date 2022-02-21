When we’re in a relationship or dating someone for an extended period of time, we begin to pick up on things that we maybe didn’t notice during those blissful early months.

Whether it’s pet peeves like leaving their laundry on the floor or putting dishes on the side instead of in the sink, these little quirks are often detectable once you’re fully immersed into this person and are beginning to see more of who they are as time goes on.

But what about the pet peeves that are actually a much bigger deal than snoring or being on the phone too long? The things that can be far more detrimental to your relationship and to their own wellbeing.