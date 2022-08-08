So you realise you’ve been people-pleasing in your relationship and started to make changes (yay!)

Boundaries are being put in place, you’re no longer bending over backwards to please your partner and things are starting to shift – but chances are, you probably don’t realise just how much progress you’ve made.

After all, one of the challenging things about making changes within ourselves is the difficulty to recognise them and giving ourselves a pat on the back for making those improvements.

But if you are struggling to recognise those changes, we’ve got you covered.