When it comes to Valentine’s Day, I’m always up for a bit of romance. That doesn’t necessarily mean spending it with a date or romantic partner. In fact, I’ve only ever celebrated the 14 February with one boyfriend. I just like to buy myself a bunch of flowers from the local supermarket, order a nice takeaway and watch a film that guarantees tears.

But while I am totally here to champion love in all its forms, I do also allow myself to wallow in a bit of self-pity if I start to feel a bit sad about being single. Because news flash: it’s OK to be a happy and independent woman who wants to be in a relationship. It’s perfectly normal, perhaps even cathartic, to check in with myself and think about what I want from love.

And so, while working my way through a mountain of bright pink sweet treats on the sofa, I basically embrace all the emotions on Valentine’s Day. After all, no romance is without its ups and downs.