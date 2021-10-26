Singlehood needs a new publicist. That’s just fact. The narratives around singlehood are overwhelmingly unsavoury, unpleasant, and packed full of shame. How many “old maid” and “spinster” narratives have we been treated to throughout our lives? How many times have we heard: “Be careful… you don’t want to end up like her.” Being single has long been marketed to us as a malady to avoid at all costs, a strategy that you’ll notice is working out very well for the dating industry and its for-profit apps. I don’t like the way singlehood has been sold to generations of singles, because in general, I hate liars.

It’s a big game of smoke and mirrors, the narratives teaching us how wrong and shameful it is to be single. They’re presented to us with such sleight of hand that we never even stop to question them. Think about it: have you ever had any reason to ask yourself if being single is actually wrong or bad, or have you just assumed that it is? Have you ever asked yourself if you enjoy dating, or if it’s just something you do because you believe it’s required of you if you’re single? Have you let the assumption that being single is wrong convince you to hate what you are? Convince you to try to change what you are with a relationship no matter what you have to endure in order to find it?