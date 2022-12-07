And then there’s the potential for awkward interrogation from extended family members or your parents’ friends who, despite the fact that they haven’t seen you for the best part of a decade, think it’s somehow appropriate to ask probing questions about your love life (or total lack thereof). Bridget Jones’s Diary might not be the pinnacle of cinematic realism (there’s the eternal mystery of how she affords that Borough Market flat on a PR assistant’s salary, for one thing), but the scene where our heroine attends the annual turkey curry buffet and gets waylaid by elderly acquaintances bemoaning her lack of partner could basically be a documentary.

With more opportunities for questioning from relatives, increased relationship bragging on your Instagram grid and romantic seasonal meet-cutes kicking off every time you switch over to ITV2, it’s no wonder that young people feel painfully aware of being single over Christmas – and unsolicited advice from distant relatives in their 60s (“You’re too fussy!” or “Don’t leave it too late!” being classic refrains) only makes it worse. “You might be genuinely focused on other things than relationships… but this is the one thing that gets referenced repeatedly,” says Ngozi Cadmus, founder of Frontline Therapist, noting that this “can make you feel that being alone is wrong (which it isn’t)” and “make you hyper-aware of your single status”.