I want to be in a relationship. It’s taken a lot for me to get here and type those words, but there they are in black and white.

I’ve only been in two relationships, the longest of which spanned just eight months, and I have been single for the last five years. I’ve always been happy on my own – I’d much rather be single than settle for someone who I didn’t fall head over heels for (perhaps that’s part of the problem). But, thanks to all this new thinking time and an unexpected dating boom in the pandemic, I quietly decided I was ready for a new relationship towards the end of last year.

If I’m completely honest, I think I’ve known this for a while – I just didn’t want to admit it to myself or anyone else. But why?