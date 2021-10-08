“How sleeping with my ex during lockdown helped me finally get over him”

This time 10 years ago, my ex-boyfriend and I broke up for the first time. We’d both just graduated from separate universities, and had done a great job of making the long-distance relationship work for two years.

But suddenly, back in our hometown, things just fell apart. We didn’t know why, but all of a sudden it was like we were both speaking different languages. One of us would turn to the other and say, “Something doesn’t feel right,” and the other would take it very personally and cry and we’d go to bed with our backs against each other.

In hindsight, we were two young adults who had just entered the real world, with fewer of the distractions that student life offered and even fewer job prospects, both just months away from being diagnosed with different mental health conditions.