Of course, it doesn’t always work out. People trail off just as quickly as they arrive, and I no longer speak to a person I met in my very first lecture and truly believed would be a bridesmaid at my wedding one day. And you don’t always get the platonic meet-cute that wouldn’t seem out of place in a romcom. But now I’ve come to think of the great friendships in my life as falling into two distinct camps: slow-burn and fast-track.

With fast-tracks, it’s a head-over-heels kind of falling. You become close extremely quickly, going from nothing to near-constant contact in a matter of weeks or even days. It’s much like the kind of electrifying first date you want to relive over and over again: the more time you spend together, the more you try and recapture the magic of that first encounter. You’re soon inseparable, insatiable in your need to find all the other levels you might connect on. The same favourite childhood film, a near identical coffee order. It’s these small similarities that bind you and convince you that you’re one and the same.

However, slow-burn friendships can be more rewarding, one of my own IRL best friends, Grace, tells me. “I like being part of my friends’ lives and being there for them as they grow and develop as a person, and being part of their big moments like birthdays, graduations and weddings,” she says. “It’s nice having a friendship where you can look back in five, 10 years and see how different things are now and the people you’ve both become together.”