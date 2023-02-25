When it comes to making friends, is a slow-burn better than a fast-track friendship?
Instant chemistry doesn’t only occur in romantic relationships: should we be seeking it in our friendships too?
I’ve always been told that I talk too much. Striking up a conversation with someone I’ve just met comes naturally to me, so thankfully I’ve never had a problem making friends, even in the most unexpected of places. A booze cruise in Lisbon. Worse for wear in a club bathroom. Sitting alone at a book launch. Via a DM exchange on Twitter. I’ve done it so many times that turning strangers I’ve just met into people I love to catch a drink or visit an exhibition with is something I’ve come to consider a specialist skill.
For an extrovert like me, friendship in the fast lane is just something that tends to happen. I see someone that looks cool, get chatting and hope the sparks follow. Chemistry isn’t just reserved for romantic relationships – I’ve often found it in a shared love of an obscure band or favourite book. At so many points in my life, at school, university and work, I’ve been introduced to someone for the first time and known instantly that they were my kind of person.
Of course, it doesn’t always work out. People trail off just as quickly as they arrive, and I no longer speak to a person I met in my very first lecture and truly believed would be a bridesmaid at my wedding one day. And you don’t always get the platonic meet-cute that wouldn’t seem out of place in a romcom. But now I’ve come to think of the great friendships in my life as falling into two distinct camps: slow-burn and fast-track.
With fast-tracks, it’s a head-over-heels kind of falling. You become close extremely quickly, going from nothing to near-constant contact in a matter of weeks or even days. It’s much like the kind of electrifying first date you want to relive over and over again: the more time you spend together, the more you try and recapture the magic of that first encounter. You’re soon inseparable, insatiable in your need to find all the other levels you might connect on. The same favourite childhood film, a near identical coffee order. It’s these small similarities that bind you and convince you that you’re one and the same.
However, slow-burn friendships can be more rewarding, one of my own IRL best friends, Grace, tells me. “I like being part of my friends’ lives and being there for them as they grow and develop as a person, and being part of their big moments like birthdays, graduations and weddings,” she says. “It’s nice having a friendship where you can look back in five, 10 years and see how different things are now and the people you’ve both become together.”
Because a slow-burn friendship is often deeper and more considered. You take your time to sit with one another’s energy before you jump in. But when you do, the relationship is immensely meaningful. It burns steadily, but brightly. Even if you go weeks or months between seeing one another, the connection is as strong as when you left off. While fulfilling in the moment, the danger with fast-track friendships is that there’s no test of longevity to prove whether you’re actually close, or simply friends out of convenience. Equally, they run the risk of becoming too intense too quickly and ultimately fizzling out.
In fact, mine and Grace’s story is something of a slow-burn. While we met in secondary school in 2010, we both agree that we didn’t become close friends until around five years later. However, it was then only when we left school and attended separate universities that we truly transcended into life-long confidantes.
But Grace says she’s happy that it turned out this way. “Most of my friendships have grown from being casual friendships to closer relationships, and I have been told by a few people that they didn’t really like me at first but developed a close bond the more time we spent together,” she shares. “I think the good thing about the slow approach is that there’s less pressure on the friendship, but you get much more out of it.”
That doesn’t mean either is necessarily better, though. For me, I love that I’ve met some of my dearest friends in such a whirlwind way. With people I met over the internet, I hadn’t ever seen their face in real life or known what their voice sounded like before I was sure that I wanted to be friends with them. But that isn’t the case for everyone.
Friendship, particularly in adulthood, is incredibly non-linear. One year you could feel close and the next very distant, or people can come into your life and fill a hole or need in that moment very well, but fade away soon after. At the end of it all, our friends are what make us. Whether the relationship is fast or slow, temporary or enduring, the most important thing is to enjoy it to the fullest.
Images: Getty