Picture the scene: you go to get your lunch out of the fridge at work and see your colleague standing by the sink. You smile, comment on the weather, perhaps nod to the speedy passing of time (“Can you believe it’s September already?”), ask how their weekend was to which they reply “Good thanks, and you?” You walk off knowing literally nothing else about them.

Or do you? While small talk gets a bad rap for being surface-level and often awkward, research shows that it can actually tell you more about a person than you might think.