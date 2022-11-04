“It is easy to put off having the breakup conversation as you might not want to hurt their feelings. But this delay will ultimately keep them in a relationship that isn’t going to last, and instead of wasting time on you, they could be with someone who does want to be with them. So the best way is to act decisively and fast for both your benefits.”

“Always have an honest conversation with them, but don’t overstay your welcome or make excuses. It is also important to stick to your decision as you don’t want to give them false hope the relationship will be rekindled if you know there is no hope of going back.”

“A successful snow stormer will make a clean break for it, and after the storm has passed they will move onto happier and brighter times.”

While many things have their pros and cons, at the heart of being a snow stormer is being someone who assesses their happiness and values in the relationship they’re in and makes the decision to leave despite the pressures of cuffing season or having a partner for the festive season.

It’s choosing to put yourself first and being comfortable on your own and waiting for the right relationship rather than staying in one just for the sake of it – and at a time when cuffing season has become a recurrent trend, snow storming might be the dating trend we need right now.