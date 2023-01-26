Tanya*, who is 29 and lives in London, remembers being shocked when the issue of class came up in her first relationship as a teenager with a boy in her school. “It was a private school, but there were a few people from very low-income backgrounds, and Jason was one. His family were very, very poor when he was younger – he lived in hostels.” Tanya was from an affluent, upper-middle-class family with a large house, and although she was aware of their differences, she didn’t think it was a problem. Until one day, in a sudden outburst, Jason accused her of being “spoilt”.

“I realised he had some opinions about me he hadn’t been sharing,” Tanya recalls; they’d been together a couple of years by this point. “I remember feeling very hurt by it, like it was a real attack.”

When Tanya went to university to study English, Jason started working as a labourer on a building site. And it was then that the cracks really started to grow. “He would come and visit, and he just hated everyone – he hated the culture there. It was so hard.”

Sometimes, however, class tensions simply come down to money. Even if you have identical tastes in Netflix docs and a matching Spotify Wrapped, disparities in how much wealth you’ve grown up around – or stand to inherit – can have a destabilising impact on a relationship.

Laura, 35, grew up in a working-class family in south Wales. She’s always gone halves with her partner, Stephen, over the eight years they’ve been together: splitting rent and bills, holidays and meals out. They earn roughly similar amounts and have similar tastes and expectations. But when Stephen inherited a significant chunk of money, the difference in their class backgrounds suddenly reared its ugly head.