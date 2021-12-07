So how do you cope if being the social secretary is adding unnecessary stress to your life? Psychologist and friendship expert Dr Marisa Franco gave the following advice: “If you find yourself being the social secretary, bring it up to your friends. Often, they may be oblivious rather than wanting to intentionally frustrate you.

“The best way to address it is to express gratitude towards your friends and ask for what you want in the future. So you can say ‘I love hanging out with you all so much which is why I’ve been so willing to make all our plans, but I realise it’s exhausting me and I could really use some help. Do you all think you might be able to take the lead on planning sometime?’”

If your friends are still lousy at planning, consider setting up a regular standing meeting (ie get coffee every two weeks at this date and time) that no one has to plan for.

The biggest question I ask myself as a social secretary is whether the effort I’m putting in is appreciated.

I’ve consciously given up on three different friendships in the last six months when my texts suggesting plans would either be left on read or receive vague replies like ‘I can’t make it, but hopefully see you soon’.

There’s a difference between friends who lack the impetus to make plans, and those who believe communication is a one-way thing. I’ll continue initiating nights out because of my desire to keep my social calendar full this Christmas. But consider this article a callout to those I love: please invite me out for an evening where I can relax in the knowledge that every last detail has been organised by someone other than me.